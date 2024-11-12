Sports

Noman Ali, Amelia Kerr named ICC Players of the Month for October 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 12, 2024
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the ICC Players of the Month for October 2024 on Tuesday, November 12.

As per the ICC, Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Noman Ali has been named the ICC Men’s Player, while New Zealand’s all-rounder Amelia Kerr has been awarded the ICC Women’s Player of the Month.

Noman was awarded after his outstanding performance in the recently finished three-match Test series against England.

Meanwhile, Kerr played a key role in her team’s win in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE last month.

Both the players won after a vote held among global fans registered at icc-cricket.com, as well as a specialist panel of ICC Hall of Famers, former international payers and media representatives.

After winning the award, Noman expressed his gratitude as cited by the ICC, “I am delighted to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month and deeply grateful to all my teammates who helped me put my best performances forward to help Pakistan win a historic home Test series against England.”

He further shared, “It is always exciting to be a part of such memorable wins for your country.”

Meanwhile, Kerr expressed her honour saying, “It’s an honour to receive this award as there are so many world-class cricketers around the world who are also deserving of this.”

She added, “For me, it’s a special month with the World Cup win and something that means so much to myself, the team, coaches along the way, NZ and my family. Without these people I wouldn’t be able to do what I am doing.”

Kerr won the award by defeating Women’s T20 World Cup stars Deandra Dottin and Laura Wolvaardt, while Noman secured the prize by surpassing Kagiso Rabada and Mitchell Santner.

