Alcaraz reveals details of chat with Federer during Shanghai Masters

  • by Web Desk
  • November 11, 2024
Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his conversation with the legend Roger Federer during the Shanghai Masters 2024 finals in October.

According to Express, the world number three who was knocked out of the Shanghai Masters after losing the quarterfinals to Czech player Tomas Machac stayed in China to watch the finals between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic.

During the star-studded finals of the tournament, fans spotted Alcaraz in the stands with his brother and coach, where he was later joined by Federer.

The Spaniard recently shared the details about his meeting and conversation with the tennis legend.

The 21-year-old told Marca, “In Shanghai, he couldn't be at my matches, but then I stayed a few more days in the city and I had the chance to play with him, to talk to him, to ask him things about his career, how it went, what he's done.”

“My career has just started, and I tried to ask him things that would be useful for the future. Then we watched the Masters 1000 final together, and we talked a bit about everything,” he further added.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also discussed his heartbreaking Paris Olympic gold medal match defeat to Djokovic with Federer and asked about the “things he would have done... and also about life situations. It was a great moment for me, and I hope he comes to see me play more often.”

Furthermore, Alcaraz will play his ATP World Tour Finals group match against Alexander Zverev on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. 

Sports News

Paul Waring claims his first win in six years at Abu Dhabi Championship
Mark Cavendish ends cycling journey on high note with Tour de France Criterium win
Pakistan break 22-year drought, beat Australia in ODI series
Messi’s MLS Cup dream shatters after Inter Miami's defeat to Atlanta United
Lewis Hamilton shrugs off Championship ahead of Mercedes F1 exit
Coco Gauff becomes youngest WTA Finals champion after beating Zheng Qinwen
Ding Junhui secures spot in International Championship final after win over Xu
MS Dhoni enjoys picture-perfect vacation with family in Thailand
Andrew McDonald breaks silence on Australia's defeat to Pakistan in second ODI
Mark Cavendish to retire THIS sunday after historic cycling career
PCB chief breaks silence on ‘hybrid model’ for 2025 Champions Trophy
Cricket West Indies takes action against Alzarri Joseph amid field incident