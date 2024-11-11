Alcaraz reveals details of chat with Federer during Shanghai Masters

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his conversation with the legend Roger Federer during the Shanghai Masters 2024 finals in October.
According to Express, the world number three who was knocked out of the Shanghai Masters after losing the quarterfinals to Czech player Tomas Machac stayed in China to watch the finals between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic.
During the star-studded finals of the tournament, fans spotted Alcaraz in the stands with his brother and coach, where he was later joined by Federer.
The Spaniard recently shared the details about his meeting and conversation with the tennis legend.
The 21-year-old told Marca, “In Shanghai, he couldn't be at my matches, but then I stayed a few more days in the city and I had the chance to play with him, to talk to him, to ask him things about his career, how it went, what he's done.”
“My career has just started, and I tried to ask him things that would be useful for the future. Then we watched the Masters 1000 final together, and we talked a bit about everything,” he further added.
The four-time Grand Slam champion also discussed his heartbreaking Paris Olympic gold medal match defeat to Djokovic with Federer and asked about the “things he would have done... and also about life situations. It was a great moment for me, and I hope he comes to see me play more often.”
Furthermore, Alcaraz will play his ATP World Tour Finals group match against Alexander Zverev on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.