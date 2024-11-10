Paul Waring claims his first win in six years at Abu Dhabi Championship

England's professional golfer Paul Waring won the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday, November 10.
As per BBC Sports, with this victory he secured his second European Tour tittle and his first in six years.
Birkenhead-born player secured a two-shot victory over fellow Englishman Tyrell Hatton, closing with a six-under-par 66 at Yas Links to end at 24 under.
Meanwhile, Rory Mcllory, posted a 64 to finish in a three-way tie for third place at 21 under, alongside Matt Wallace of England and Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen.
After the win, he said, "To keep control of myself in the way I did, I'm really proud of myself. I'm a bit taken aback right now.”
The 39-year-old added, “I felt that my golf game has been in such a good place over the past year, I just haven't put it all together. What a week for it all to click together."
The player started his professional career in 2007.
On the European Tour, Waring achieved third place ties in the 2013 Portugal Masters and the 2015 Maybank Malaysian Open.
Waring achieved his first European Tour win in his 200th event, the 2018 Nordea Masters at Hills Golf & Sports Club, Gothenburg, Sweden.
He may now play on both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour.