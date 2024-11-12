Niels Wittich resigns as F1 race director with immediate effect

Niels Wittich has stepped down from his role as Formula 1’s race director on Tuesday, November 12.
The FIA confirmed in a statement to BBC Sports, that Wittich who replace Michael Masi in 2022, has stepped down from his role to persue new responsibilities.
An FIA spokesperson said in a statement, noting, “Niels has fulfilled his numerous responsibilities as race director with professionalism and dedication. We thank him for his commitment and we wish him the best for the future.”
The statement further added, “Rui brings a wealth of experience having previously served as track marshal, scrutineer, national and international steward, deputy race director and race director in various championships."
Now, Rui Marques, the former race director for Formula 2 and 3, will replace him at the next race in Las Vegas.
Wittich’s departure comes just after a significant controversy related to the FIA’s racing guidelines erupted in F1, following a clash between contenders Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at the US Grand Prix.
It is unclear whether Wittich's departure is related to that incident.
He served as race director since 2022, initially sharing his role with Eduardo Freitas . Wittich previously held the race director role in German Touring Cars.