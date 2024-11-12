Sports

Niels Wittich resigns as F1 race director with immediate effect

Niels Wittich served as race director since 2022, initially sharing his role with Eduardo Freitas

  by Web Desk
  November 12, 2024
Niels Wittich has stepped down from his role as Formula 1’s race director on Tuesday, November 12.

The FIA confirmed in a statement to BBC Sports, that Wittich who replace Michael Masi in 2022, has stepped down from his role to persue new responsibilities.

An FIA spokesperson said in a statement, noting, “Niels has fulfilled his numerous responsibilities as race director with professionalism and dedication. We thank him for his commitment and we wish him the best for the future.”

The statement further added, “Rui brings a wealth of experience having previously served as track marshal, scrutineer, national and international steward, deputy race director and race director in various championships."

Now, Rui Marques, the former race director for Formula 2 and 3, will replace him at the next race in Las Vegas.

Wittich’s departure comes just after a significant controversy related to the FIA’s racing guidelines erupted in F1, following a clash between contenders Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at the US Grand Prix.

It is unclear whether Wittich's departure is related to that incident.

He served as race director since 2022, initially sharing his role with Eduardo Freitas . Wittich previously held the race director role in German Touring Cars.

Sports News

Noman Ali, Amelia Kerr named ICC Players of the Month for October 2024
Lionel Messi vows ‘to come back stronger’ after Inter Miami’s MLS Cup exit
Manchester United warmly welcomes Rúben Amorim as new head coach
Jannik Sinner lifts year-end no.1 trophy in front of home crowd
Carlos Alcaraz suffers first defeat to Ruud amid struggles at ATP Finals
Bernhard Langer clinches historic win at Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Mohammad Hafeez slams India’s refusal to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy
Gautam Gambhir press conference sparks outrage: ‘Keep him away from media’
Alcaraz reveals details of chat with Federer during Shanghai Masters
Paul Waring claims his first win in six years at Abu Dhabi Championship
Mark Cavendish ends cycling journey on high note with Tour de France Criterium win
Pakistan break 22-year drought, beat Australia in ODI series