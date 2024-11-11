Sports

Mohammad Hafeez slams India’s refusal to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy

  • by Web Desk
  • November 11, 2024
Mohammad Hafees has expressed his disappointment after India refused to travel to Pakistan for upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

On Sunday, November 10, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson Sami Ul Hasan stated, "The Pakistan Cricket Board has received an email from the ICC (International Cricket Council), stating that the Indian board has informed them that their team will not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.”

"The PCB has forwarded that email to the government of Pakistan for their advice and guidance," he added.

However, this decision from India sparked criticism from the Pakistani cricketer and former captain Mohammad Hafeez, who expressed disappointment on the decision and took a swipe at India.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Hafeez wrote, "It was a day dream that India will come to Pakistan to play #ChampionsTrophy2025.”

Taking a slight dig at India’s decision, he continued, “Pakistan is safe & ready to host the event. Pakistan hosting all cricket nations at home but somehow not secure for India. Waiting for strong & surprised response from government & PCB."

Furthermore, there have been some reports suggesting that the tournament is expected to be held in a hybrid model, similar to the Asia Cup 2023, when India refused visiting Pakistan and got its matched arranged in Sri Lanka.

However, on the other hand, Pakistan traveled to India for the One Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023.

To note, the last time Indian cricket team visited Pakistan for the game was in 2008 for Asia Cup.

