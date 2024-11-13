Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley become ‘homebodies’ after baby’s public debut

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are making the most out of their parenthood era!

They are seemingly "so happy" to be parents after welcoming first child on October 17, 2024.

A source told PEOPLE that the Barbie star, 34, and her husband, 34, have become “homebodies” after the new addition in their family.

"They waited a long time to get pregnant, so it was almost unbelievable when the baby actually arrived. They’ve both been settling into being parents,” the insider shared.

Margot made public debut with baby boy in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 6.

She was accompanied by her close pal and former 2009’s Neighbors co-star Ashleigh Brewer, whom she shares a close bond since the filming of the beloved Aussie soap.

The tipster added, "They’re homebodies so it’s been lovely to spend the time just them, at home with him, They’re so happy."

Tom and Margot sparked pregnancy rumours in July last year. They exchanged the wedding vows in December 2016 during a private ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay.

The romantic couple met in 2013 on the set of Suite Française, where Tom was working as a third assistant director and Margot was starring alongside Michelle Williams.

