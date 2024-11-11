Gautam Gambhir press conference sparks outrage: ‘Keep him away from media’

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar criticized Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir over the press conference ahead of the tour to Australia.
According to NDTV, Gambhir spoke to the reporters in a press conference earlier on Monday morning, November 11, 2024. He addresses several questions about the team practice, combination, Captain Rohit Sharma’s availability, and KL Rahul's role in the team during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.
Manjrekar reacted to the Indian head coach's press conference and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Just watched Gambhir in the press conference. May be wise for @BCCI to keep him away from such duties and let him work behind the scenes. He does not have the right demeanor nor words when interacting with them. Rohit & Agarkar are much better guys to front up for the media.”
This came after Gambhir slammed former Aussie cricketer Ricky Pointing during the conference for his comments regarding Virat Kohli, in which he said that the batter has not done enough in recent years.
Gambhir said Pointing should think about Australian cricket, and he does not need to be concerned about Indian cricket. Virat and Rohit are incredibly tough men. They have achieved a lot for Indian cricket, and they will continue to do so in the future.