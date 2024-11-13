Inside Anne Hatway’s ‘graceful’ 42nd birthday celebration

Anne Hathaway penned a token of appreciation for her friends and family who contributed to a wonderful year in her life as she celebrates 42nd birthday.
On Tuesday night, The Princess Diaries starlet posted a throwback clip from her past year on social media.
The viral clip included montages from of her appearance on Drew Barrymore's talk show, her Devil Wears Prada moment at the 2024 SAG Awards with Meryl Streep, trips to film festivals and The Idea of You's premiere.
She chose Miley Cyrus' 2007 hit track See You Again for the background music.
Anne captioned the birthday post, “To every mindful, demure person here (all of you of course): thank you for the gift that was 41!!!!”
The Idea of You actress added, “And to everyone who has ever shown me grace: thank you so much for the help and space to grow. Hope to see you on a dance floor soon!”
She also added a footage of her role in Mother’s Instinct alongside Jessica Chastain in the reel.
On the work front, Anne will be next seen in Christopher Nolan’s new film alongside Zendaya and Tom Holland.
The name, release date or plot of the movie has not been made public yet.