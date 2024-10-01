Entertainment

Hailey Bieber ditches ‘stressed’ Justin Bieber for Kendall Jenner amid ‘Diddy’ scandal

Justin Bieber faces severe pressure due to Sean Diddy Combs’ controversy while Hailey Bieber hangs out with Kendall Jenner

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024


On the occasion of their fifth wedding anniversary, Hailey Bieber is ditching her husband Justin Bieber while he is “stressed” over Diddy’s party controversy!

The American model and businesswoman was spotted stepping out for a girls’ night out with her best friend Kendall after the arrival of baby Jack Blues Bieber on Sunday, September 30.

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber’s wedding, which took place exact five years back on September 30, 2019, is being spent apart by the couple as the model opted to enjoy girls’ night out with her pal.

The businesswoman was spotted dressed in a grey cardigan while her newly dyed blonde locks were tied into a sleek bun.

Right after her, appeared Kendall in a black coat who also flaunted her recently dyed platinum hair.

Sporting sunglasses, both friends tried maintaining a low-key appearance which still couldn’t ditch paparazzi who managed to captured the duo together.

All of this comes right after Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, later in August 2024, followed by Sean Diddy Combs’ sex trafficking and sexual assault lawsuits.

It was reported that the Peaches singer is focusing on being a great dad and husband amid all these controversies.

“He’s aware of Diddy’s arrest and all the allegations. It’s not anything that he wants to focus on, though, as he has been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born,” told an insider to PEOPLE.

Justin Bieber and Diddy have been longtime pals and collaborators.

