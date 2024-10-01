Shawn Mendes explains unstable relationship with Camila Cabello: ‘Love is hard’

Shawn Mendes has at last given more than just a glimpse into his on-and-off relationship with Camila Cabello!
Appearing on the Jay Shetty Podcast on September 30, he dived deep into the curiously unstable romance with his ex-girlfriend.
Per Glamour, the singer first admitted that dating with public pressure was a “brutal” experience for both of them.
“I think Camila Cabello and I have just done the best job at preserving our private little fire of love for each other,” he said.
Shawn Mendes added, “No matter how strong mentally you are, when there are millions of people commenting on it, it’s so hard not to be affected by it… It’s just human.”
As soon as news about the two seeing each other broke out, social media users started dishing harsh opinions about them not being compatible one another.
Although Camila Cabello and her boyfriend “worked extremely hard to protect each other,” the noise thundered louder with them finding no escape from the continuous criticism.
Ultimately, Shawn Mendes stepped back from the internet, but couldn’t fix things with his former lover.
He went on, “I don’t really see or care what people say about my love life or my relationships [anymore] because it’s honestly too detrimental to the actual relationship itself.”
“I’ve become pretty strict on that, but it’s crazy, man. This is not a movie!” the singer confessed.
For him, “love is confusing and hard” in reality than it’s shown in those romantic films.
Camila Cabello and he first got romantically entangled in July 2019, calling it off after two years in November 2021 before deciding to try once more in April 2023.
Despite having parted ways for good now, Shawn Mendes noted that they still have only kind words for each other.