Princess Anne beats King Charles at his own game

Princess Anne has outshined King Charles in his own arena by topping the 2023 list of hardest working royals!
As per a Telegraph analysis, the Princess Royal ranked right above her elder brother as she completed an impressive total of 457 public engagements last year.
Your Majesty sadly came second because he could only carry out 435 royal duties, whereas Prince Edward surprisingly nabbing the third place with 297 duties.
It seems that Princess Anne has beaten King Charles in this edition of the Game of Thrones, even with her sibling clinching away the royal family’s crown after late mother Queen Elizabeth.
In 2024, it’s once again expected that Your Majesty won’t emerge victorious.
While he has been routinely pulling off royal engagements despite being dragged back by his health woes, King Charles has to take adequate rest.
Queen Camilla however frequently reports that her husband hasn’t been taking time off as advised because he’s busy worrying about fulfilling the British throne’s tasks.
He had to stop for a while after his cancer diagnosis earlier this year and is now on a semi-holiday in Scotland.
Meanwhile, Princess Anne suffered a minor head injury recently, but refused to slow down at all!