Royal

Princess Anne beats King Charles at his own game

Princess Anne refused to slow down as King Charles has to repeatedly pull back from the throne

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
Princess Anne refused to slow down as King Charles has to repeatedly pull back from the throne
Princess Anne refused to slow down as King Charles has to repeatedly pull back from the throne

Princess Anne has outshined King Charles in his own arena by topping the 2023 list of hardest working royals!

As per a Telegraph analysis, the Princess Royal ranked right above her elder brother as she completed an impressive total of 457 public engagements last year.

Your Majesty sadly came second because he could only carry out 435 royal duties, whereas Prince Edward surprisingly nabbing the third place with 297 duties.

It seems that Princess Anne has beaten King Charles in this edition of the Game of Thrones, even with her sibling clinching away the royal family’s crown after late mother Queen Elizabeth.

In 2024, it’s once again expected that Your Majesty won’t emerge victorious.

While he has been routinely pulling off royal engagements despite being dragged back by his health woes, King Charles has to take adequate rest.

Queen Camilla however frequently reports that her husband hasn’t been taking time off as advised because he’s busy worrying about fulfilling the British throne’s tasks.

He had to stop for a while after his cancer diagnosis earlier this year and is now on a semi-holiday in Scotland.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne suffered a minor head injury recently, but refused to slow down at all!

Princess Anne beats King Charles at his own game

Princess Anne beats King Charles at his own game
Nepal floods 2024: Furious citizens react over insufficient emergency resources

Nepal floods 2024: Furious citizens react over insufficient emergency resources
Shawn Mendes explains unstable relationship with Camila Cabello: ‘Love is hard’

Shawn Mendes explains unstable relationship with Camila Cabello: ‘Love is hard’
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements

Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements

Royal News

Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Princess Beatrice pregnant with baby number 2
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Kate Middleton ‘doing so well’: Royal relative spills fresh beans on her health
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Prince William gives befitting response to Harry's UK show with David Beckham meetup
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Prince Harry receives special gift for family amid UK trip after Royal snub
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to parents, carers at WellChild Awards
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Prince William makes first public appearance in London amid Prince Harry's UK return
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Princess Beatrice 'desperately hoping' for Prince Andrew drama to end soon
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
King Charles refuses to meet Prince Harry in UK again: Confirmed
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Prince Harry recalls King Charles calling him his ‘spare kid’ at WellChild Awards
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Prince Harry gets his first ever tattoo as celebrity artist breaks silence