Hurricane Helene: More than 1.7 million US customers continue to face power outages

Storm Helene wiped out entire communities in six states in the Southeastern US and led to over 100 deaths

  by Web Desk
  October 01, 2024
Hurricane Helene, a major and deadly tropical storm was the strongest hurricane on record to hit Florida's Big Bend region.

As per Reuters, more than 1.7 million homes and businesses in the Southeast and Midwest US were without power on Monday.

This number had decreased from about 2 million outages reported on Monday afternoon as utility companies worked to restore service.

Overall, the storm disrupted power for approximately 5.5 million customers.

Storm Helene wiped out entire communities in six states in the Southeastern US and led to over 100 deaths.

Duke Energy reported the highest number of outages, with around 395,000 customers in South Carolina and 266,000 in North Carolina still without power.

The company stated that it had restored power to about 1.35 million customers in the Carolinas and anticipated that most remaining outages would be fixed by Friday night.

The Atlantic hurricane season extends until the end of November, and it is quite typical for storms to form even beyond that period.

World News

