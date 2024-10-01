World

Israeli forces begin ‘limited’ ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon

Belgium deputy prime minister urged the EU to respond to Israel with ‘maximum sanctions’

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
Belgium deputy prime minister urged the EU to respond to Israel with ‘maximum sanctions’
Belgium deputy prime minister urged the EU to respond to Israel with ‘maximum sanctions’

Israel has begun a ground invasion in Lebanon with a “limited” raid against the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

According to The Guardian, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) earlier on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, launched a ground operation ‘Northern Arrows’ in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah members.

IDF confirmed the invasion in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) saying, “The IDF began limited, localised, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon.”

It said that the targets in the local village close to the border are causing an “immediate threat” to the people in northern Israel.

IDF vowed to continue the operation as per the “situational assessment and in parallel to combat in Gaza and in other arenas.”

As per Lebanese media, a strike was reported at a building in Ain al-Hilweh refugee Palestinian camp near Sidon, while Al Jazeera reported multiple deaths in the attack.

Belgium Deputy Prime Minister Calls For ‘Maximum Sanction’ on Israel

Belgium deputy prime minister Petra De Sutter slammed Israel on the ground invasion and urged the international community to impose maximum sanctions on the Zionist state.

She wrote on X, “The planned ground invasion of Lebanon grossly violates international law. This is not self-defence but provoking all-out war. The EU and the international community must respond with maximum sanctions on Israel. The destruction must end.”

Sutter is vocal about the Israeli military’s illegal action. She was among the few European officials who called for sanctions on Israel in November 2023 over its war in Gaza.

Cardi B gives new update on butt injection removal after giving birth

Cardi B gives new update on butt injection removal after giving birth
Shawn Mendes spills deets about ‘little fire of love’ for ex Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes spills deets about ‘little fire of love’ for ex Camila Cabello
Israeli forces begin ‘limited’ ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israeli forces begin ‘limited’ ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident

Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident

World News

Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
How the Arun river makes Mount Everest taller each year?
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
Hillary Clinton praises Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from election
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
Ryan Routh pleads not guilty to charges of plotting to assassinate Donald Trump
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
Malaysia’s smoking law against toy-like devices starts tomorrow
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
Joe Biden vows federal aid to Hurricane Helene's devastated regions
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
UK achieves a historic milestone with the closure of its last coal station
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
Kamala Harris raises significant funds in back-to-back fundraising events
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
Trump once again calls Harris 'mentally impaired' amid Republican backlash
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
Japan's incoming Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announces snap elections
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
Hamas leader in Lebanon killed with family in Israeli airstrike
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
Georgia chemical plant fire sparks mass evacuations of 17,000 people
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
Israeli strike in Beirut kills three Palestinian leaders