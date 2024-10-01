Israeli forces begin ‘limited’ ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israel has begun a ground invasion in Lebanon with a “limited” raid against the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.
According to The Guardian, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) earlier on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, launched a ground operation ‘Northern Arrows’ in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah members.
IDF confirmed the invasion in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) saying, “The IDF began limited, localised, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon.”
It said that the targets in the local village close to the border are causing an “immediate threat” to the people in northern Israel.
IDF vowed to continue the operation as per the “situational assessment and in parallel to combat in Gaza and in other arenas.”
As per Lebanese media, a strike was reported at a building in Ain al-Hilweh refugee Palestinian camp near Sidon, while Al Jazeera reported multiple deaths in the attack.
Belgium Deputy Prime Minister Calls For ‘Maximum Sanction’ on Israel
Belgium deputy prime minister Petra De Sutter slammed Israel on the ground invasion and urged the international community to impose maximum sanctions on the Zionist state.
She wrote on X, “The planned ground invasion of Lebanon grossly violates international law. This is not self-defence but provoking all-out war. The EU and the international community must respond with maximum sanctions on Israel. The destruction must end.”
Sutter is vocal about the Israeli military’s illegal action. She was among the few European officials who called for sanctions on Israel in November 2023 over its war in Gaza.