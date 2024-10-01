World

Jimmy Kimmel shuts down Donald Trump's lie with immediate fact-check

Jimmy Kimmel takes brutal dig at the former U.S. President Donald Trump

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024


Jimmy Kimmel has taken a dig at Donald Trump for calling President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris “mentally impaired” and “mentally disabled” over the weekend.

On Monday, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host decided to address the former U.S. President’s recent remarks.

He began with, “What a lovely individual he is. You’d think he’d be more sensitive considering he has two sons who are mentally impaired.”

Kimmel noted that Trump has been doing “so much crazy stuff” over the weekend that he started “flailing.”

Previously, Trump called out Harris for using a teleprompter and praised his own speaking abilities.

“Isn’t it nice to have a president that doesn’t need a teleprompter?” Kimmel pointed out the lie, “Only Donald Trump would say he doesn’t need a teleprompter while reading off two teleprompters.”

He replayed the video and pointed out the two teleprompters in front of the former president.

Kimmel’s clip from the show went viral in no one and netizens started sharing their thoughts.

A user wrote under the clip on YouTube, “It’s like he’s running for president of the seventh grade. Talk about crazy, insane, and not a serious candidate.”

The 2024 United States elections are scheduled to be held on November 5, 2024.

World News

Russian fighter jet dangerously comes within feet of US F-16: Watch
Ishiba announces strategic cabinet appointments as he becomes Japan’s new Prime Minister
US port strike: 45,000 workers go on strike after union talks fail
Israeli forces begin ‘limited’ ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon
How the Arun river makes Mount Everest taller each year?
Hillary Clinton praises Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from election
Ryan Routh pleads not guilty to charges of plotting to assassinate Donald Trump
Malaysia’s smoking law against toy-like devices starts tomorrow
Joe Biden vows federal aid to Hurricane Helene's devastated regions
UK achieves a historic milestone with the closure of its last coal station
Kamala Harris raises significant funds in back-to-back fundraising events
Trump once again calls Harris 'mentally impaired' amid Republican backlash