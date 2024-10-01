Royal

Prince Harry darts off to South Africa from UK

Prince Harry arrived in Lesotho without meeting family members in United Kingdom

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
Prince Harry has directly arrived in the country of Lesotho after his visit to the United Kingdom.

According to Hello Magazine, he has started a week-long journey in South Africa, once again traveling solo as Meghan Markle is back home in America.

It was around morning hours that the Duke of Sussex landed in the mountain kingdom, where he has been hosted by King Letsie III and his wife Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso.

Alongside these two, Prince Harry was welcomed by his old friend Prince Seeiso into the landlocked nation.

He last visited Lesotho back in 2018 for an official royal engagement, and this time, it’s for a cause much closer to his heart.

The Duke of Sussex will be seen showcasing the work done by an organization named Sentebale, which is a charity he and Prince Seeiso have been running together since 2006 in memory of their respective mothers.

While Prince Harry is paying tribute to the well-known late Princess Diana, his friend intends to pay an ode to 'Mamohato Bereng Seeiso, who passed away in 2003.

Sentebale translate to “forget-me-not,” and seeks to help those children who live in “a country where one in three has lost a parent to HIV AIDS-related illness.”

Royal News

Princess Beatrice gives HUGE reconciliation shock to Prince Andrew
Princess Beatrice pregnant with baby number 2
Princess Anne beats King Charles at his own game
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Kate Middleton ‘doing so well’: Royal relative spills fresh beans on her health
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Prince William gives befitting response to Harry's UK show with David Beckham meetup
Prince Harry receives special gift for family amid UK trip after Royal snub
Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to parents, carers at WellChild Awards
Prince William makes first public appearance in London amid Prince Harry's UK return
Princess Beatrice 'desperately hoping' for Prince Andrew drama to end soon
King Charles refuses to meet Prince Harry in UK again: Confirmed