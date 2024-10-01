Prince Harry darts off to South Africa from UK

Prince Harry has directly arrived in the country of Lesotho after his visit to the United Kingdom.
According to Hello Magazine, he has started a week-long journey in South Africa, once again traveling solo as Meghan Markle is back home in America.
It was around morning hours that the Duke of Sussex landed in the mountain kingdom, where he has been hosted by King Letsie III and his wife Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso.
Alongside these two, Prince Harry was welcomed by his old friend Prince Seeiso into the landlocked nation.
He last visited Lesotho back in 2018 for an official royal engagement, and this time, it’s for a cause much closer to his heart.
The Duke of Sussex will be seen showcasing the work done by an organization named Sentebale, which is a charity he and Prince Seeiso have been running together since 2006 in memory of their respective mothers.
While Prince Harry is paying tribute to the well-known late Princess Diana, his friend intends to pay an ode to 'Mamohato Bereng Seeiso, who passed away in 2003.
Sentebale translate to “forget-me-not,” and seeks to help those children who live in “a country where one in three has lost a parent to HIV AIDS-related illness.”