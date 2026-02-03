Sports
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sports

Fallout 3 Remaster now available for free on Xbox Game Pass

Fallout 3 Remaster variant for Xbox Series X|S brings enhanced performance, excellent resolution visuals, faster load times, and more

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Fallout 3 Remaster now available for free on Xbox Game Pass
Fallout 3 Remaster now available for free on Xbox Game Pass

In a surprising update, the Fallout 3 Remaster has now become accessible for free on Xbox Game Pass.

Launched in 2008, the exciting game captivated a large amount of gaming community with its exhilarating gameplay, as it allows players explore the Capital Wasteland in a fully 3D open world.

Fallout 3 comes with a range of exciting quests, strong features, and a story that entirely transformed the modern Fallout series.

The Fallout 3 Remaster variant for Xbox Series X|S brings enhanced performance, excellent resolution visuals, faster load times, more comfortable, and modern console experience.

However, some things remain unchanged to maintain the originality and charm, including the Capital Wasteland's eerie atmosphere, Maze‑like Washington, D.C. exploration, Janky physics and quirky AI, Oddball audio moments.

Many fans hope Bethesda might make a full Fallout 3 remake soon, similar to other classic games.

Until then, Xbox Game Pass enables players to enjoy the action-packed adventure without spending even a single penny. 

Several rumours are swirling regarding the development of Wolfenstein 3 by Bethesda, which could be another exciting release soon.

With this remaster, both new players and long-time fans can enjoy one of the most loved games in the Fallout series for free.

