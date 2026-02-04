Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Carlos Alcaraz Grand Slam tattoo tradition sparks parental warning

Alcaraz plans to get new kangaroo tattoo after winning maiden Australian Open title

  • By Bushra Saleem
Alcaraz plans to get new kangaroo tattoo after winning maiden Australian Open title
Alcaraz plans to get new kangaroo tattoo after winning maiden Australian Open title

Carlos Alcaraz has soothed his parents' anxiety regarding his ever-growing tattoo collection.

According to Sportskeeda, the Spanish tennis star has made it a tradition to get a new tattoo every time he wins a Major title. A strawberry, the Eiffel Tower, and the Statue of Liberty were inked on his skin to commemorate his respective triumphs at Wimbledon, French Open and US Open.

The two-time French Open winner won the recently concluded Australian Open, capturing his seventh Major title and completing the Career Grand Slam. He's set to continue his tattoo tradition by getting a kangaroo inked on him to celebrate his latest victory.

However, his parents had grown a little alarmed, and expressed their concern over his expanding body art.

The 22-year-old spoke to the Spanish outlet Marca from his hotel following the champion's photoshoot in Melbourne.

Among other things, he spoke about his love for tattoos. He also put his parents' fears to rest, stating he would never do something as outlandish as getting a tattoo on his face.

He said, “No, not at all, because I choose a discreet location. I'm not going to get one on my face or in the middle of my thigh, or anything like that. And they're relatively small tattoos, medium-sized. That's why they don't raise any red flags. It's under control.”

Alcaraz will take some well-deserved rest following his campaign in Melbourne. He will also have some additional free time on his hands to get a new tattoo since he has pulled out of his upcoming tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'missing' poster teases star after Al Nassr match absence
Cristiano Ronaldo 'missing' poster teases star after Al Nassr match absence
John Virgo, snooker legend and commentator dies at 79
John Virgo, snooker legend and commentator dies at 79
Karim Benzema’s shock transfer to Al Hilal leaves Cristiano Ronaldo ‘furious’
Karim Benzema’s shock transfer to Al Hilal leaves Cristiano Ronaldo ‘furious’
James Harden breaks silence after joining Cavaliers following Clippers exit
James Harden breaks silence after joining Cavaliers following Clippers exit
Patrick Mahomes’ family hit with new controversy in Super Bowl week
Patrick Mahomes’ family hit with new controversy in Super Bowl week
Lindsey Vonn shares injury update after tragic downhill crash
Lindsey Vonn shares injury update after tragic downhill crash
Lewis Hamilton makes first move amid Kim Kardashian dating buzz
Lewis Hamilton makes first move amid Kim Kardashian dating buzz
Fallout 3 Remaster now available for free on Xbox Game Pass
Fallout 3 Remaster now available for free on Xbox Game Pass
Williams unveils striking FW48 livery for 2026 F1 season ahead of Bahrain test
Williams unveils striking FW48 livery for 2026 F1 season ahead of Bahrain test
Teddy Baldock, British boxing champion statue stolen in East London park
Teddy Baldock, British boxing champion statue stolen in East London park
Emma Raducanu surprises Transylvania Open crowd with her Romanian
Emma Raducanu surprises Transylvania Open crowd with her Romanian
Messi to leave Inter Miami for Galatasaray? Conditions for Turkish club reveal
Messi to leave Inter Miami for Galatasaray? Conditions for Turkish club reveal

Popular News

Intel announces plans to enter into GPU market, challenging Nvidia

Intel announces plans to enter into GPU market, challenging Nvidia
an hour ago
King Charles shares first video message after Andrew’s sudden ouster from Royal Lodge

King Charles shares first video message after Andrew’s sudden ouster from Royal Lodge
3 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra to reprise iconic roles in new films 'Don 3' 'Krrish 4'?

Priyanka Chopra to reprise iconic roles in new films 'Don 3' 'Krrish 4'?

2 hours ago