Carlos Alcaraz Grand Slam tattoo tradition sparks parental warning

Carlos Alcaraz has soothed his parents' anxiety regarding his ever-growing tattoo collection.
According to Sportskeeda, the Spanish tennis star has made it a tradition to get a new tattoo every time he wins a Major title. A strawberry, the Eiffel Tower, and the Statue of Liberty were inked on his skin to commemorate his respective triumphs at Wimbledon, French Open and US Open.
The two-time French Open winner won the recently concluded Australian Open, capturing his seventh Major title and completing the Career Grand Slam. He's set to continue his tattoo tradition by getting a kangaroo inked on him to celebrate his latest victory.
However, his parents had grown a little alarmed, and expressed their concern over his expanding body art.
The 22-year-old spoke to the Spanish outlet Marca from his hotel following the champion's photoshoot in Melbourne.
Among other things, he spoke about his love for tattoos. He also put his parents' fears to rest, stating he would never do something as outlandish as getting a tattoo on his face.
He said, “No, not at all, because I choose a discreet location. I'm not going to get one on my face or in the middle of my thigh, or anything like that. And they're relatively small tattoos, medium-sized. That's why they don't raise any red flags. It's under control.”
Alcaraz will take some well-deserved rest following his campaign in Melbourne. He will also have some additional free time on his hands to get a new tattoo since he has pulled out of his upcoming tournament.