Lewis Hamilton makes first move amid Kim Kardashian dating buzz

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Lewis Hamilton made his first move on social media amid growing dating buzz with the reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Seven-time F1 world champion took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, February 3 to share a photo dump from the month of January. 

The carousel featured several moments ranging from his holidays to snapshots from the recent pre-season testing in Barcelona.

The post also included heartfelt photos and videos of four adorable white puppies.


This comes after Hamilton faced a major loss last September when his beloved pet Roscoe passed away following a long battle with pneumonia.

Fans were left shocked after reports of a possible "romantic" connection between Ferrari driver and Kim surfaced early Monday.

Adding further fuel to the dating buzz, the pair were spotted entering a Paris hotel together on Monday, February 2.

According to the The Sun, the 41-year-old driver and Kim's trip in the UK was described as "very romantic."

They reportedly stayed at the luxury Estelle Manor hotel and country club in the Cotswolds, shared a room and also spent time together privately at the hotel's pool and spa.

On the other hand, Hamilton has reportedly split with manager Marc Hynes, just four weeks before the 2026 F1 season.

The 2026 season starts with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 8.

