Williams unveils striking FW48 livery for 2026 F1 season ahead of Bahrain test

Williams unveiled the livery for its 2026 Formula 1 car on Tuesday, February 3.
The FW48 will retain dark blue and black design like previous William cars but will also feature light blue and white on its sidepods to display the logos of new partner Barclays and Komatsu.
Team Principal James Vowles, along with drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon revealed the new look to their 1,200-strong workforce at Grove.
Although, the car was originally scheduled to appear at the Barcelona shakedown, delays led the team to skip the test.
Team Principal James Vowles said in a statement, noting,“2026 is the next step on the path back towards the top for Atlassian Williams F1 Team as we enter a new era for the sport, and we are excited about the season ahead."
He added, "We have a great driver line up, some fantastic new partners, an ever-growing fanbase and want to build on the success we tasted last year, but we are not naïve about the challenge ahead of us."
While Albon described the design as striking, adding that "I can’t wait for the fans to see it on track and cheer us on in 2026.”
Vowles confirmed that FW48 has successfully passed all the required crash test and is ready for pre-season testing in Bahrain on February 11.