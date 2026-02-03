Lindsey Vonn shares injury update after tragic downhill crash

Linsey Vonn has shared an update after a tragic crash in her final downhill race before the Winter Olympics.
The 41-year-old American skier was airlifted to the hospital in Switzerland following the incident during the final World Cup event on January 30.
As per multiple reports, the 41-year-old lost control during a jump in her race, slid into the safety netting in snowy and low visibility conditions.
She has now confirmed that she had ruptured her left anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), as per BBC Sports.
"This is obviously not what I hoped for. I have been working really hard to come into these Games in a much different position," the former Olympic champion said in a media conference on Tuesday, February 3.
Linsey, third highest super ranking of all skiers, men or women said her knee feels "stable, strong and is not swollen" and she feels "confident" she will make the women's downhill event in Cortina on Sunday.
The four-time world champion added, "I know there is still a chance. As long as there is a chance, I'll try. That's where I am."
For those unaware, Lindsey ended her skiing career in 2019 but returned to competition in December 2024 after undergoing a partial replacement of her right knee