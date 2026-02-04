Patrick Mahomes’ family hit with new controversy in Super Bowl week

Patrick Mahomes’ family hit with a major controversy in the Super Bowl week after history repeated itself.
According to Mirror, Mahomes’ father Patrick Mahomes Sr. was once again got arrested in the Super Bowl week and this time for the violation of probation.
Mahomes Sr. was arrested during the week of the Super Bowl in February 2024 on suspicion of DWI in Texas. And history has now repeated itself, after he was booked in Smith county Jail on Tuesday for allegedly violating his probation for his DWI sentence after drinking alcohol.
The Smith County District Attorney told TMZ that he violated his probation, with locals reporting the former MLB player drank alcohol.
In February 2024, the elder Mahomes was arrested around 8-8:30 p.m. in Tyler, Texas, after officers noticed that the vehicle he was driving was traveling slower than the flow of traffic and that its registration had expired in 2022.
After officers pulled over the vehicles, they reportedly spotted an open can of Coors beer in the center console. In response to the incident, Patrick Mahomes broke his silence prior to Super Bowl LVIII to provide a comment to reporters after his father was involved in another run-in with the law.
Notably, Super Bowl LX marks the first time in four seasons that Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will not be playing in the Big Game. This year, the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will be battling in Santa Clara to see who will take home the Lombardi Trophy.