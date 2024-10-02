Kylie Jenner makes PFW runway debut in breathtaking princess gown

Entertainment

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics made her PFW debut on Tuesday night

  by Web Desk
  October 02, 2024
Kylie Jenner made a stunning debut at Paris Fashion Week, captivating the audience as she walked the runway in a breathtaking princess-style gown.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics made her PFW debut on Tuesday night, walking the runway for the spring/summer 2025 collection of Parisian company Coperni in front of Disneyland Paris' Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Kylie's long, ornate opera gloves went perfectly with her strapless black gown, creating the ultimate goth princess image.


Her enormous dress was made from black taffeta. The colour of her long hair perfectly complemented her attire, and she opted for a minimalistic soft glam look for her makeup, which has now become her signature.

Soon after her performance, she took to her Instagram account to share glimpses of the mesmerizing night.

Jenner penned the caption, "ONCE UPON A TIME.. thank you @sebastienmeyer & @arnaud_vaillant I can’t even express how grateful I am to you two and this fairytale night I will never forget.”

She expressed that she “felt like a real-life princess."

Momager Kris Jenner also showered love on her daughter by sharing the snippet alongside the caption, "My beautiful princess!!!!! @kyliejenner closing the Coperni show at Disneyland Paris tonight!" 

