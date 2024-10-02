Royal

Queen Camilla defies King Charles to meet Prince Harry on his UK visit

Prince Harry touched down in London over the weekend to attend the 2024 WellChild Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024
Queen Camilla defies King Charles to meet Prince Harry
Queen Camilla defies King Charles to meet Prince Harry 

Despite recent tensions within the royal family, Queen Camilla played no role in encouraging King Charles to meet with Prince Harry during his brief visit to the U.K.

The Daily Beast claimed that the 77-year-old queen "did not encourage" a meeting with the disgruntled family members because she did not want the king to be "subjected to unnecessary stress" in light of his ongoing cancer struggle and his impending trip to Australia later this month.

“She has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy,” an insider close to the queen told the outlet on Friday, September 27.

They added, “The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry.”

Meanwhile, the source said that the British monarch would “like to heal” the relationship with Prince Harry for “personal reasons and to ease pressure on the monarchy itself.”

“The king has an instinctive impulse towards Christian reconciliation, and his cancer diagnosis has only sharpened that,” the source said.

They mentioned, “He wants this settled, not just because he loves both his sons, but because it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy.”

Notably, Harry was touched down in London over the weekend to attend the 2024 WellChild Awards ceremony on September 30, a charity that works with seriously ill children that he has supported for nearly two decades.

During his visit, the source revealed Prince Harry had “no plans” to see his father or his brother, Prince William.

Are Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara married?

Are Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara married?
Hrithik Roshan, girlfriend Saba Azad celebrate third anniversary, Sussane Khan reacts

Hrithik Roshan, girlfriend Saba Azad celebrate third anniversary, Sussane Khan reacts

Queen Camilla defies King Charles to meet Prince Harry on his UK visit

Queen Camilla defies King Charles to meet Prince Harry on his UK visit
BLACKPINK Rosé to release debut solo studio album ‘rosie’

BLACKPINK Rosé to release debut solo studio album ‘rosie’

Royal News

BLACKPINK Rosé to release debut solo studio album ‘rosie’
Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud may be resolved by Zara Tindall
BLACKPINK Rosé to release debut solo studio album ‘rosie’
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s shock James Middleton with unexpected gesture
BLACKPINK Rosé to release debut solo studio album ‘rosie’
Princess Beatrice congratulated by mum Sarah Ferguson on 2nd pregnancy
BLACKPINK Rosé to release debut solo studio album ‘rosie’
Prince Harry darts off to South Africa from UK
BLACKPINK Rosé to release debut solo studio album ‘rosie’
Princess Beatrice gives HUGE reconciliation shock to Prince Andrew
BLACKPINK Rosé to release debut solo studio album ‘rosie’
Princess Beatrice pregnant with baby number 2
BLACKPINK Rosé to release debut solo studio album ‘rosie’
Princess Anne beats King Charles at his own game
BLACKPINK Rosé to release debut solo studio album ‘rosie’
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
BLACKPINK Rosé to release debut solo studio album ‘rosie’
Kate Middleton ‘doing so well’: Royal relative spills fresh beans on her health
BLACKPINK Rosé to release debut solo studio album ‘rosie’
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
BLACKPINK Rosé to release debut solo studio album ‘rosie’
Prince William gives befitting response to Harry's UK show with David Beckham meetup
BLACKPINK Rosé to release debut solo studio album ‘rosie’
Prince Harry receives special gift for family amid UK trip after Royal snub