Queen Camilla defies King Charles to meet Prince Harry on his UK visit

Despite recent tensions within the royal family, Queen Camilla played no role in encouraging King Charles to meet with Prince Harry during his brief visit to the U.K.
The Daily Beast claimed that the 77-year-old queen "did not encourage" a meeting with the disgruntled family members because she did not want the king to be "subjected to unnecessary stress" in light of his ongoing cancer struggle and his impending trip to Australia later this month.
“She has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy,” an insider close to the queen told the outlet on Friday, September 27.
They added, “The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry.”
Meanwhile, the source said that the British monarch would “like to heal” the relationship with Prince Harry for “personal reasons and to ease pressure on the monarchy itself.”
“The king has an instinctive impulse towards Christian reconciliation, and his cancer diagnosis has only sharpened that,” the source said.
They mentioned, “He wants this settled, not just because he loves both his sons, but because it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy.”
Notably, Harry was touched down in London over the weekend to attend the 2024 WellChild Awards ceremony on September 30, a charity that works with seriously ill children that he has supported for nearly two decades.
During his visit, the source revealed Prince Harry had “no plans” to see his father or his brother, Prince William.