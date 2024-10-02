Royal

Prince William ‘annoyed’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with new move

  • October 02, 2024
Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have reportedly been "annoyed" after Prince William met ex-Sussex friend, David Beckham.

Tuesday, the Prince of Wales met the co-owner of Inter Miami CF at RAF Northolt. The reunion comes after the Duke of Sussex went to the UK to attend the WellChild awards.

As per UK Express, a journalist Andrew Gold asked a royal commentator Kinsey Schofield if the future king "beat Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their own game."

He replied, "Yes, I do think that this is something that will annoy Meghan Markle.”

William and David examined two swish £8m helicopters donated to the London Air Ambulance Charity.

They also had a test fly scheduled but it was cancelled due to bad weather.

Kinsey continued, "After two weeks of bad press since Prince Harry's been gone. I just think that she's probably livid right now, based on the reaction that she's getting from all of these stories.”

The expert noted, “She's had to deal with that while Prince Harry's been out of town. That's gotta be incredibly hard for her. And then to see this kind of victory moment from Prince William.”

Moreover, William also posted pictures with the former footballer on his official Instagram account.

