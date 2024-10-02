Trending

Hum Style Awards: Mahira Khan gushes over her husband's 'unscripted' romance

  Web Desk
  October 02, 2024
Mahira Khan's cute gesture for husband Salim Karim at the Hum Style Awards is winning hearts. 

In a footage that has been doing rounds, Khan was spotted exuding boss lady vibes in an all-black blazer look while sharing the seat in the front row with her businessman husband. 

Veteran star Javed Sheikh sat beside the actress and the moment was a sight to behold. 

As the night kicked off with all the glitz, glamour and fun, Khan on stage bragged about Salim, sharing how he romances her without any script unlike her famous co-stars, Shah Rukh Khan, Fawad Khan and Humayun Saeed. 

The host said, "SRK, Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed, I mean the best romantic heroes and you have worked and romanced with all of them darling!" 

"What's your take on this romantic hero?" the host asked pointing at Mahira's husband in the front seat. 


To this, the Humsafar famed actress responded, "Actually the problem is that when they romance with me a script is required but Salim does not need a script."

Khan's response left her husband blushing and the audience cheering. 

The Bin Roye actress flaunted her killer dance moves on the original title track of Humsafar and Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay at the Hum Awards. 

Mahira Khan tied the knot for the second time with businessman Salim Karim on October 1, 2023 in Bhurban.

