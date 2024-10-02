Royal

King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter become the first former American president to become 100 years old

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024
King Charles extended heartfelt congratulations to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, honoring him for his remarkable milestone achievement.

On October 1, 2024, Carter will become the first former American president to become 100 years old.

A spokesman for the monarchy told the PEOPLE that the King "expressed warm personal greetings and great admiration" for Carter's lifetime of dedication and public service.

Carter became the first former president to reach 100 years old, and the King congratulated him on it in a private note.

The former American president, who served from 1977 to 1981, first had a meeting with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the parents of the King, in 1977. As for Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth, they too nearly lived to be 100 years old.

The White House Historical Association states that after a NATO Ministerial Meeting at Lancaster House in London, he had supper with her in Buckingham Palace.

In February 2023, Carter—who became the president with the longest lifespan in March 2019—started getting hospice care. Rosalynn Carter, his wife of more than 75 years, was diagnosed with dementia not long after.

