Kate Middleton, Prince William's shock James Middleton with unexpected gesture

  October 02, 2024
Kate Middleton and Prince William prove that the Royals are unmatched when it comes to giving surprises!

The Princess of Wales’ brother, James Middleton, shared Kate Middleton and Prince William’s heartwarming gesture made on the eve of his wedding that left him completely surprised and delightful.

This comes from James’ memoir Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, which was published last week on September 26, 2024.

Recalling the occasion of his pre-wedding meal in 2021, he wrote, "To our huge surprise and delight, however, they [Kate Middleton and Prince William] arrive on Friday evening, earlier than planned, to join in the pre-wedding meal."

Surprised by this move, the memoir author further penned, "We want them to be able to relax without fear of intrusion, and it is challenging because the restaurant where we eat is quite exposed. But – thanks in part to our low-key, last-minute plans – no paparazzi find us."

James, who has stood firmly by his sister Kate during her long battle against cancer and numerous chemotherapy sessions, continued to express that despite the challenges of the global pandemic COVID-19, it was amazing to finally be able to spend some time with friends and family.

Earlier, a royal family member revealed that Kate Middleton in Wimbledon has been “doing so well” after successfully defeating cancer.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children include Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Royal News

Princess Beatrice congratulated by mum Sarah Ferguson on 2nd pregnancy
Prince Harry darts off to South Africa from UK
Princess Beatrice gives HUGE reconciliation shock to Prince Andrew
Princess Beatrice pregnant with baby number 2
Princess Anne beats King Charles at his own game
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Kate Middleton ‘doing so well’: Royal relative spills fresh beans on her health
Sarah Ferguson spills beans about granddaughter Sienna's birthday party
Prince William gives befitting response to Harry's UK show with David Beckham meetup
Prince Harry receives special gift for family amid UK trip after Royal snub
Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to parents, carers at WellChild Awards
Prince William makes first public appearance in London amid Prince Harry's UK return