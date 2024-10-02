Kate Middleton, Prince William’s shock James Middleton with unexpected gesture 

Kate Middleton and Prince William prove that the Royals are unmatched when it comes to giving surprises!
The Princess of Wales’ brother, James Middleton, shared Kate Middleton and Prince William’s heartwarming gesture made on the eve of his wedding that left him completely surprised and delightful.
This comes from James’ memoir Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, which was published last week on September 26, 2024.
Recalling the occasion of his pre-wedding meal in 2021, he wrote, "To our huge surprise and delight, however, they [Kate Middleton and Prince William] arrive on Friday evening, earlier than planned, to join in the pre-wedding meal."
Surprised by this move, the memoir author further penned, "We want them to be able to relax without fear of intrusion, and it is challenging because the restaurant where we eat is quite exposed. But – thanks in part to our low-key, last-minute plans – no paparazzi find us."
James, who has stood firmly by his sister Kate during her long battle against cancer and numerous chemotherapy sessions, continued to express that despite the challenges of the global pandemic COVID-19, it was amazing to finally be able to spend some time with friends and family.
Earlier, a royal family member revealed that Kate Middleton in Wimbledon has been “doing so well” after successfully defeating cancer.
Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children include Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.