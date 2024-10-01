Royal

Princess Beatrice congratulated by mum Sarah Ferguson on 2nd pregnancy

Princess Beatrice received detailed message of love from mother Sarah Ferguson

  October 01, 2024
Princess Beatrice has gotten lots of praises and love from mother Sarah Ferguson as she publicly announced expecting her second child today, on October 1!

Expressing excitement at the baby news, the Duchess of York quickly hopped on Instagram, sharing unseen photos of her daughter.

“A very proud GiGi/Mum today. Such an incredible blessing and an embrace to my heart,” she gleamed.

The first photo shared by Sarah Ferguson showed Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna donned in a floral crown as these two mothers watched her adoringly.

Next one in line was Sienna again, but this time, she was wearing a hat as the sun shone bright on her head.

Finally, the last image featured Princess Beatrice immersed in a tight group hug with Sarah Ferguson and younger sister, Princess Eugenie.


In between, a slide was inserted by Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, displaying a much lengthier and heartier message from her.

She wrote, “Darling Beatrice, words can’t quite express the joy and excitement I feel as you and Edo prepare to welcome another precious addition to your beautiful family.”

“Becoming a granny again fills my heart. Watching you grow as a mother has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and now to see your family blossom further is an absolute blessing. All my love,” Sarah Ferguson added.

It was on the same day the Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are pregnant with their second baby. 

