Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter adds another feather to her cap with TIME100 Next honor

Sabrina Carpenter gets heartfelt tribute from Christina Aguilera on the Magazine

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter adds another feather to her cap with TIME100 Next honor

Sabrina Carpenter has made to this year’s TIME100 Next list!

According to the PEOPLE Magazine, Carpenter has been recognized as one of the rising star of the industry, earning a spot on one of the TIME's three covers.

The Espresso singer, who is currently on the Short 'n' Sweet tour, graced the magazine cover in a bright red, sexy silk bodysuit with an oversized bow. 

The issue hits newsstands on Friday, October 4.

Carpenter will rock the stage at TIME100 Next event in New York City on Wednesday, October 9.

In the Issue, Christina Aguilera, who recently collaborated with Carpenter on a reimagined version of her hit song What a Girl Wants, penned a heartfelt tribute to her.

"It’s the reason she has catapulted to her earned spot as one of today’s leading pop artists. She proves great things come in small packages," Aguilera wrote.

She further added, "Sabrina handles the task with seemingly effortless ease and charisma while promoting, performing, and handling press with a smile and her signature coy charm."

Recently, Sabrina Carpenters’ sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, gained number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Taylor Swift generous gesture leaves 900 people 'incredibly grateful'

Taylor Swift generous gesture leaves 900 people 'incredibly grateful'
Taylor Swift guitar smash: Texas buyer breaks silence on protest

Taylor Swift guitar smash: Texas buyer breaks silence on protest
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' concert special to premiere on Netflix

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' concert special to premiere on Netflix
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU

YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU

Entertainment News

YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Taylor Swift generous gesture leaves 900 people 'incredibly grateful'
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Taylor Swift guitar smash: Texas buyer breaks silence on protest
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' concert special to premiere on Netflix
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorney breaks silence after Justin Bieber scandal
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Lady Gaga gushes over Fiancé Michael Polansky's hilarious wedding proposal
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Justin Bieber looks stoic with Hailey after health concerns amid Diddy allegations
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Billie Eilish feels ‘sad’ but sends ‘best’ wishes to Finneas' solo journey
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Are Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara married?
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Kylie Jenner makes PFW runway debut in breathtaking princess gown
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ new abuse case comes in spotlight amid jail
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Kim Kardashian takes legal steps against ex-Kanye West wife Bianca Censori
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Lana Del Rey spotted for first time with Jeremy Dufrene after wedding