Sabrina Carpenter adds another feather to her cap with TIME100 Next honor

Sabrina Carpenter has made to this year’s TIME100 Next list!
According to the PEOPLE Magazine, Carpenter has been recognized as one of the rising star of the industry, earning a spot on one of the TIME's three covers.
The Espresso singer, who is currently on the Short 'n' Sweet tour, graced the magazine cover in a bright red, sexy silk bodysuit with an oversized bow.
The issue hits newsstands on Friday, October 4.
Carpenter will rock the stage at TIME100 Next event in New York City on Wednesday, October 9.
In the Issue, Christina Aguilera, who recently collaborated with Carpenter on a reimagined version of her hit song What a Girl Wants, penned a heartfelt tribute to her.
"It’s the reason she has catapulted to her earned spot as one of today’s leading pop artists. She proves great things come in small packages," Aguilera wrote.
She further added, "Sabrina handles the task with seemingly effortless ease and charisma while promoting, performing, and handling press with a smile and her signature coy charm."
Recently, Sabrina Carpenters’ sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, gained number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart.