Taylor Swift vows to bring Travis Kelce’s ‘six-pack back’ amid 'terrible' NFL season

Taylor Swift has been “feeling guilty” for partying with Travis Kelce, which made him go “put of shape.”
The pop star has seemingly vowed to “go on the diet” with her boyfriend to get him back in form.
Even though the Kansas City Chiefs played well this season but Travis has been receiving a lot of backlash for his terrible performance.
An insider told Life and Style Magazine, "All the commentators are saying that he partied like a monster during the off-season and he's only got himself to blame for being out of shape and out of form.”
"Taylor and Travis both insist it's being blown out of proportion, but there's no doubt Taylor feels a little guilty that it's gotten to this point because it is true that he spent his off-season living the good life with her,” the source explained.
As per reports, after training camp he was off his diet and partying with her and her friends because that's what “she wanted to do.”
Taylor has made it “her mission to help him shed the weight and get his six-pack back.”
Moreover, she has also “promised to go on the diet with him for support, at least when they're together.”
Travis will reportedly reduce sugar and drinking from his diet for the upcoming months.