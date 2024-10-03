Entertainment

Taylor Swift vows to bring Travis Kelce’s ‘six-pack back’ amid 'terrible' NFL season

Taylor Swift ‘promised to go on the diet’ with boyfriend Travis Kelce as he’s ‘out of shape and out of form’

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
Taylor Swift vows to bring Travis Kelce’s ‘six-pack back’ amid terrible NFL season
Taylor Swift vows to bring Travis Kelce’s ‘six-pack back’ amid 'terrible' NFL season

Taylor Swift has been “feeling guilty” for partying with Travis Kelce, which made him go “put of shape.”

The pop star has seemingly vowed to “go on the diet” with her boyfriend to get him back in form.

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs played well this season but Travis has been receiving a lot of backlash for his terrible performance.

An insider told Life and Style Magazine, "All the commentators are saying that he partied like a monster during the off-season and he's only got himself to blame for being out of shape and out of form.”

"Taylor and Travis both insist it's being blown out of proportion, but there's no doubt Taylor feels a little guilty that it's gotten to this point because it is true that he spent his off-season living the good life with her,” the source explained.

As per reports, after training camp he was off his diet and partying with her and her friends because that's what “she wanted to do.”

Taylor has made it “her mission to help him shed the weight and get his six-pack back.”

Moreover, she has also “promised to go on the diet with him for support, at least when they're together.”

Travis will reportedly reduce sugar and drinking from his diet for the upcoming months.

Liam Payne ignites One Direction reunion rumours in new video

Liam Payne ignites One Direction reunion rumours in new video
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet romance turns 'serious' after their big step

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet romance turns 'serious' after their big step
Biden rejects Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites amid escalating tensions

Biden rejects Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites amid escalating tensions
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle

Entertainment News

Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet romance turns 'serious' after their big step
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Matthew Perry case takes new turn after high-profile name pleaded guilty
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Taylor Swift guitar smash: $4K instrument not signed by singer?
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Ellen DeGeneres gets candid about her ‘Botox and filler’
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Sabrina Carpenter fires back at lip sync rumor amid Short n’ Sweet Tour
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
'Game of Thrones' star breaks silence on show's controversial ending after 5 years
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Millie Bobby Brown dazzles in dreamy wedding dress snaps: SEE
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Andrew Garfield spills beans on 'Spider-Man' return: 'Would 100 Percent Come Back'
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Angelina Jolie, rumored ‘boyfriend’ tease romance after Brad Pitt 'baby' plans
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Taylor Swift generous gesture leaves 900 people 'incredibly grateful'
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Taylor Swift guitar smash: Texas buyer breaks silence on protest
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' concert special to premiere on Netflix