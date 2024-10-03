World

Biden rejects Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites amid escalating tensions

Iran launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv following the Hezbollah leader's killing in Lebanon

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
Iran launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv following the Hezbollah leaders killing in Lebanon
Iran launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv following the Hezbollah leader's killing in Lebanon

The United States clarifies its stance on any strike from Israel on the nuclear facilities of Iran.

According to BBC, US President Joe Biden has clearly said that America will not support Israeli escalation on the nuclear sites of Iran.

Ahead of a visit to the Carolinas to see the devastation caused by Hurricane Helenehen, the report asked Biden, “Would you support an attack on Iran's nuclear sites by Israel?"

He responded, “The answer is no.”

Before boarding Air Force One, he added, "We'll be discussing with the Israelis what they're going to do, but all seven of us (the G7 nations) agree that they have a right to respond, but they should respond proportionally."

Moreover, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller at the briefing said, “It’s clear that this was an unprecedented escalation by Iran. Israel has the right to respond to it. We’re having discussions about what that response will be.”

Tension in the Middle East escalated after Iran launched around 80 ballistic missiles on Israel as a retaliatory attack to the Israeli strikes that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian top commander in Lebanon.

Iran’s Tuesday, October 1, 2024, attack also came after Israel began a ground invasion in Lebanon in what it called an effort to destroy Hezbollah’s “terrorist infrastructure” in border villages.

Liam Payne ignites One Direction reunion rumours in new video

Liam Payne ignites One Direction reunion rumours in new video
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet romance turns 'serious' after their big step

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet romance turns 'serious' after their big step
Biden rejects Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites amid escalating tensions

Biden rejects Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites amid escalating tensions
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle

World News

Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
US bomb from World War II exploded at Japanese Airport
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Iran’s Khamenei alerted Hezbollah’s Nasrallah on Israeli assassination plot
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Donald Trump takes jab at Jimmy Carter on his 100th birthday
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Hurricane Helene: US southeast death toll rises to 175
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres banned from entering Isreal
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Claudia Sheinbaum makes history as first female president of Mexico
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Middle East tensions: China, South Korea evacuate citizens from Lebanon
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Vance vs. Walz: 5 key takeaways from heated vice presidential debate
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Biden and Starmer unite against Iran's missile attack on Israel
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Israel's Netanyahu breaks silence on Iran’s missile attack
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Iran sends major threat of 'crushing attacks' to Israel
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Deadly shooting and knife assault in Tel Aviv leaves six dead, many injured