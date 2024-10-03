Biden rejects Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites amid escalating tensions

The United States clarifies its stance on any strike from Israel on the nuclear facilities of Iran.
According to BBC, US President Joe Biden has clearly said that America will not support Israeli escalation on the nuclear sites of Iran.
Ahead of a visit to the Carolinas to see the devastation caused by Hurricane Helenehen, the report asked Biden, “Would you support an attack on Iran's nuclear sites by Israel?"
He responded, “The answer is no.”
Before boarding Air Force One, he added, "We'll be discussing with the Israelis what they're going to do, but all seven of us (the G7 nations) agree that they have a right to respond, but they should respond proportionally."
Moreover, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller at the briefing said, “It’s clear that this was an unprecedented escalation by Iran. Israel has the right to respond to it. We’re having discussions about what that response will be.”
Tension in the Middle East escalated after Iran launched around 80 ballistic missiles on Israel as a retaliatory attack to the Israeli strikes that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian top commander in Lebanon.
Iran’s Tuesday, October 1, 2024, attack also came after Israel began a ground invasion in Lebanon in what it called an effort to destroy Hezbollah’s “terrorist infrastructure” in border villages.