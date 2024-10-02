Middle East tensions: China, South Korea evacuate citizens from Lebanon

Escalating tension between Israel, Iran, and Lebanon has prompted the evacuation of international citizens from the region.
According to Reuters, the state official news agency of China, Xinhua, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, reported that the government has safely evacuated more than 200 Chinese citizens from Lebanon following the escalating tension with Israel.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has also ordered military aircraft to evacuate its citizens from Israel and other Middle Eastern countries after the tension in the region increased.
As per the president's office, Yoon met the national security and economic advisers to discuss the Middle East conflict and called for a swift measure. He also asked the officials to make sure that their response would not impact the supply chain, trade, and energy supply of the country.
The president highlighted that the safety and security of its citizens is his first priority, and the country will take all the necessary steps to protect its citizens.
This came after the South Korean foreign ministry asked its citizens to leave Lebanon and Israel immediately with the available means.
To note, as per government data from 2023, there were 572 South Koreans in Israel, including Israeli passport holders, and 214 in Lebanon.