Israel's Netanyahu breaks silence on Iran’s missile attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has broken his silence following Iran's missile attack on Israel, vowing a swift and decisive response.
In retaliation to the assassinations of Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah, and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Iran fired dozens of missiles towards Israel on Tuesday.
As per CNN, hours after the assault, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reponded: “Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it. The regime in Iran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to retaliate against our enemies.”
According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Iran is believed to have fired 180 "projectiles" at the country.
Even though some of the missiles touched down on Israeli and occupied West Bank soil, it claimed to have intercepted a large number of them.
Amid the rising tension in the region, both US Vice President Kamala Harris and the President are also ‘on the same page” as the US president offered his ‘total support for Israel’
However, Biden stated that his administration was still debating with Israel the best course of action.