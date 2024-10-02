World

Israel's Netanyahu breaks silence on Iran’s missile attack

Iran fired dozens of missiles towards Israel on Tuesday

  • October 02, 2024
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has broken his silence following Iran's missile attack on Israel, vowing a swift and decisive response.

In retaliation to the assassinations of Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah, and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Iran fired dozens of missiles towards Israel on Tuesday.

As per CNN, hours after the assault, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reponded: “Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it. The regime in Iran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to retaliate against our enemies.”

According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Iran is believed to have fired 180 "projectiles" at the country.

Even though some of the missiles touched down on Israeli and occupied West Bank soil, it claimed to have intercepted a large number of them.

Amid the rising tension in the region, both US Vice President Kamala Harris and the President are also ‘on the same page” as the US president offered his ‘total support for Israel’

However, Biden stated that his administration was still debating with Israel the best course of action.

Iran sends major threat of 'crushing attacks' to Israel
Deadly shooting and knife assault in Tel Aviv leaves six dead, many injured
Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stays under security amid conflict with Israel
Iran hits Israel with nearly 200 missiles, Joe Biden orders knock down
Trump's GoFundMe raises over $1M for Hurricane Helene victims
Jimmy Carter makes history as the first US president to celebrate 100th birthday
Hurricane Helene: More than 1.7 million US customers continue to face power outages
Nepal floods 2024: Furious citizens react over insufficient emergency resources
Taiwan's southwest coast on high alert as 'super' Typhoon Krathon approaches
Russian fighter jet dangerously comes within feet of US F-16: Watch
Jimmy Kimmel shuts down Donald Trump's lie with immediate fact-check
Ishiba announces strategic cabinet appointments as he becomes Japan's new Prime Minister