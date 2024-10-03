Former Chelsea star warned not to replace Mohamed Salah in Liverpool

Christian Pulisic, AC Milan and former Chelsea player, has received a major warning not to join Liverpool to replace Mohamed Salah.
The American former soccer player Herculez Gomez alerted Christian as rumours are speculating that Liverpool is looking to replace Mohamed.
Mohamed Salah’s contract will be expiring this year and the renowned club might not renew it.
Herculez told ESPN, “I like the fact that he has found a place where he’s thriving, I like the fact that he feels comfortable in a set-up and he is the man there and they think of him as a leader, they think of him as an important piece to that puzzle right there.”
He has expressed his desire for the iconic right-winger to remain at the Italian club.
Herculez further explained, “So I don’t want want him going anywhere. I’ve finally found a Christian Pulisic that is doing well at the club level, and I do think these performances are going to translate at the international level, so I would like for him to stay.”
The Egyptian attacker joined Liverpool on June 22, 2017.