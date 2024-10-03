Sports

Former Chelsea star warned not to replace Mohamed Salah in Liverpool

Mohamed Salah's contract will expire this year, he joined Liverpool on June 22, 2017

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
Christian Pulisic, AC Milan and former Chelsea player, has received a major warning not to join Liverpool to replace Mohamed Salah.

The American former soccer player Herculez Gomez alerted Christian as rumours are speculating that Liverpool is looking to replace Mohamed.

Mohamed Salah’s contract will be expiring this year and the renowned club might not renew it.

Herculez told ESPN, “I like the fact that he has found a place where he’s thriving, I like the fact that he feels comfortable in a set-up and he is the man there and they think of him as a leader, they think of him as an important piece to that puzzle right there.”

He has expressed his desire for the iconic right-winger to remain at the Italian club.

Herculez further explained, “So I don’t want want him going anywhere. I’ve finally found a Christian Pulisic that is doing well at the club level, and I do think these performances are going to translate at the international level, so I would like for him to stay.”

The Egyptian attacker joined Liverpool on June 22, 2017.

Sports News

Lionel Messi celebrates 46th career trophy with MLS Supporters' Shield Win
Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner in dramatic tiebreaker to win China Open
Rizwan emerges as ‘strongest’ captaincy contender after Babar Azam resigns
Daniel Ricciardo gets new contract offer to join racing again
Erik ten Hag ‘wasted’ Cristiano Ronaldo during his Manchester United tenure
Mikel Arteta drops new injury update on Arsenal star after PSG exit
Babar Azam steps down as white-ball captain of Pakistan cricket team
Carlos Alcaraz to face Jannik Sinner in exciting China Open final
Virat Kohli honors Shakib Al Hasan with a special gift to mark his retirement
Cristiano Ronaldo makes heartbreaking confession about late father after AFC win
Real Madrid player degrads Atletico veteran: ‘I have two UCLs, you have nothing’
FC Barcelona slashes wage bill by €170m amid €91m loss