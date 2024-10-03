Hezbollah leader agrees to temporary ceasefire days before killing

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib claimed that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had agreed to the temporary ceasefire days before his assassination.
According to CNN, the foreign minister, in an interview aired on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, revealed that the Hezbollah chief agreed to a 21-day ceasefire.
Habib told Christiane Amanpour, “We agreed completely. Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire but consulted with Hezbollah. The (Lebanese House) Speaker, Mr. Nabih Berri, consulted with Hezbollah, and we informed the Americans and the French what happened.”
“And they told us that Mr. (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu also agreed with the statement that was issued by both presidents (Biden and Macron.). They told us that Mr. Netanyahu agreed on this, and so we also got the agreement of Hezbollah on that, and you know what happened since then,” he continued.
Moreover, last week US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, during the annual meeting of the United Nations, called for a temporary ceasefire.
The foreign minister asserted, “I don’t think we have an alternative. We need the United States’ help. Whether we get it or not, we’re not sure yet, but (the) United States is very important, vital for the ceasefire to happen.”
For the unversed, Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah leader was assassinated on September 27, 2024, in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon.