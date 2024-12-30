Entertainment

Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover part ways after 3 years of dating

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover met on the set of Bravo's 'Winter House; and had been dating since 2021

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 30, 2024
Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover part ways after 3 years of dating
Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover part ways after 3 years of dating

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover have parted ways!

The stars of Bravo's Summer House and Southern Charm respectively have announced their decision to end their three-year relationship.

During her appearance on the Monday’s episode of her Giggly Squad podcast, DeSorbo revealed that she and Conover "have decided to no longer be together."

"It’s weird, it’s very weird. I wasn’t expecting this," she told podcast co-host Hannah Berner.

DeSorbo went on to express, "I have so much love and respect for Craig. I think he is one of the best people I have ever met in my entire life. I will remain the biggest fan of him and want the best for him and he truly will get the best because he is the best.”

“But with that said, I think it was just the right decision for both of us moving forward in our lives and the direction in our lives that we didn’t force,” she added.

Despite their split, DeSorbo hopes to remain friends with Conover.

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover met on the first season of Bravo's Winter House and had been dating since 2021. 

Morgan Wallen’s ex Kristin spills about their intimate moments

Morgan Wallen’s ex Kristin spills about their intimate moments
ICC names top contenders for Men’s, Women’s Cricketer of the Year Award

ICC names top contenders for Men’s, Women’s Cricketer of the Year Award
Liam Payne's WhatsApp messages reveal shocking details of his tragic death

Liam Payne's WhatsApp messages reveal shocking details of his tragic death
Millie Bobby Brown expecting first baby with Jake Bongiovi?

Millie Bobby Brown expecting first baby with Jake Bongiovi?
Morgan Wallen’s ex Kristin spills about their intimate moments
Morgan Wallen’s ex Kristin spills about their intimate moments
Liam Payne's WhatsApp messages reveal shocking details of his tragic death
Liam Payne's WhatsApp messages reveal shocking details of his tragic death
Millie Bobby Brown expecting first baby with Jake Bongiovi?
Millie Bobby Brown expecting first baby with Jake Bongiovi?
Jennifer Lopez rings in dad’s birthday with special video message
Jennifer Lopez rings in dad’s birthday with special video message
Paris Hilton enjoys her ‘happiest place’ with daughter London
Paris Hilton enjoys her ‘happiest place’ with daughter London
'Squid Game' actor Park Sung-hoon breaks silence on uploading explicit image
'Squid Game' actor Park Sung-hoon breaks silence on uploading explicit image
'Alice' star Linda Lavin passes away at 87
'Alice' star Linda Lavin passes away at 87
The 'Wicked' Movie: Casting choices & controversies
The 'Wicked' Movie: Casting choices & controversies
'Hidden Love' actress Zhao Lusi sparks health concern with shocking photos
'Hidden Love' actress Zhao Lusi sparks health concern with shocking photos
Kylie Jenner undergoes huge transformation ahead of New Year’s Eve
Kylie Jenner undergoes huge transformation ahead of New Year’s Eve
Elizabeth Olsen, husband Robbie Arnett give sneak peek in private life
Elizabeth Olsen, husband Robbie Arnett give sneak peek in private life
Gal Gadot breaks silence on ‘massive blood clot’ health scare
Gal Gadot breaks silence on ‘massive blood clot’ health scare