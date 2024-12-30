Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover part ways after 3 years of dating

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover have parted ways!
The stars of Bravo's Summer House and Southern Charm respectively have announced their decision to end their three-year relationship.
During her appearance on the Monday’s episode of her Giggly Squad podcast, DeSorbo revealed that she and Conover "have decided to no longer be together."
"It’s weird, it’s very weird. I wasn’t expecting this," she told podcast co-host Hannah Berner.
DeSorbo went on to express, "I have so much love and respect for Craig. I think he is one of the best people I have ever met in my entire life. I will remain the biggest fan of him and want the best for him and he truly will get the best because he is the best.”
“But with that said, I think it was just the right decision for both of us moving forward in our lives and the direction in our lives that we didn’t force,” she added.
Despite their split, DeSorbo hopes to remain friends with Conover.
Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover met on the first season of Bravo's Winter House and had been dating since 2021.