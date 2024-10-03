Hailey Bieber pulls son Jack Blues Bieber closer amid Justin Bieber controversy

Hailey Bieber is holding son Jack Blues Bieber closer than ever as husband Justin Bieber is reportedly “deeply disturbed” by being in the center of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest case.
Just weeks after welcoming her little one into this world, she gave one big nod to embracing motherhood while unveiling some essentials bought for fall.
The model shared that items like a small feeder, a moisturizer, and a baby brush are part of those necessary items she now carries around in a huge bag that’s inscribed with Jack Blues Bieber’s initials, “JBB.”
Only two days back, Hailey Bieber posted another series of photographs accompanying the caption, “It’s October and I’m someone’s Mom.”
Once again, an image in particular had her youngling’s name stitched on a cap worn by Justin Bieber.
This is said to be an extremely tough time for the couple as Hailey Bieber’s husband is navigating through the resurfacing of very “stressful” allegations on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.
Per Daily Journal, many people as well as 50 Cent have claimed that the singer was “pimped out” by Usher.
And a new report by NewsNation has revealed that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs recorded extremely explicit videos of Justin Bieber, then made millions through selling them.
In between all of this chaos, Hailey Bieber and her spouse are seemingly protecting their newborn Jack Blues Bieber to shelter his future from such heinous crimes.