Entertainment

Hailey Bieber pulls son Jack Blues Bieber closer amid Justin Bieber controversy

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber sheltering son Jack Blues Bieber from Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024


Hailey Bieber is holding son Jack Blues Bieber closer than ever as husband Justin Bieber is reportedly “deeply disturbed” by being in the center of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest case.

Just weeks after welcoming her little one into this world, she gave one big nod to embracing motherhood while unveiling some essentials bought for fall.

The model shared that items like a small feeder, a moisturizer, and a baby brush are part of those necessary items she now carries around in a huge bag that’s inscribed with Jack Blues Bieber’s initials, “JBB.”

Only two days back, Hailey Bieber posted another series of photographs accompanying the caption, “It’s October and I’m someone’s Mom.”

Once again, an image in particular had her youngling’s name stitched on a cap worn by Justin Bieber.

This is said to be an extremely tough time for the couple as Hailey Bieber’s husband is navigating through the resurfacing of very “stressful” allegations on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Per Daily Journal, many people as well as 50 Cent have claimed that the singer was “pimped out” by Usher.

And a new report by NewsNation has revealed that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs recorded extremely explicit videos of Justin Bieber, then made millions through selling them.

In between all of this chaos, Hailey Bieber and her spouse are seemingly protecting their newborn Jack Blues Bieber to shelter his future from such heinous crimes.

Dave Grohl’s pal Corey Taylor breaks silence on love-child controversy

Dave Grohl’s pal Corey Taylor breaks silence on love-child controversy
Queen Camilla gets scared at Westminster Abbey: ‘Thought they were bones’

Queen Camilla gets scared at Westminster Abbey: ‘Thought they were bones’
Eight US states push to ban noncitizens from voting amid election controversy

Eight US states push to ban noncitizens from voting amid election controversy
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’

Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’

Entertainment News

Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
Millie Bobby Brown's wedding officiated by her 'Stranger Things' Papa Matthew Modine
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
Katy Perry pokes fun at her Balenciaga baggage-like outfit in BTS video: WATCH
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
Alec Baldwin's action movie 'Rust' release date announced for world premiere
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
Queen Maxima steals spotlight in galactic outfit during her recent appearance
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
Sabrina Carpenter reflects on alien-themed performance at MTV Awards
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel marriage under 'strain' after singer's DWI arrest
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
Lana Del Rey finds true love with Jeremy Dufrene: ‘My one and only'
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
Coldplay makes major announcement after releasing 12th studio album
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
Britney Spears’ boyfriend Paul Soliz’s wife files for divorce
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
Timothée Chalamet starts filming 'Marty Supreme' amid 'serious' bond with Kylie Jenner
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
Diddy party: A-list guests got secret ‘signal’ to cut out before wild parties