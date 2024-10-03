Royal

Queen Camilla gets scared at Westminster Abbey: ‘Thought they were bones’

Queen Camilla was frightened by the hair-rising history of King Charles’ new building

  • October 03, 2024


Queen Camilla had two spooky encounters during her visit to the Westminster Abbey Sacristy Project today, on October 3.

Per Express UK, she arrived to see the construction for a new building called ‘The King Charles III Sacristy,” which is being built next to the Abbey where an old medieval building used to stand.

Her Majesty was quite shocked when she observed numerous bones and skeletons laying around the £13m project.

When architect Ptolemy Dean explained that they were uncovered from the archaeological work, she exclaimed, “Goodness me, I thought they were bones!”

Then, Queen Camilla was told that King Charles’ new site is being constructed in place of the medieval Great Sacristy that was built in the 1250s during Henry III’s renovation of the Abbey, which was once upon a time an old burial ground.

According to Ptolemy Dean, there were “several layers of burial” at the property where Her Majesty was standing.

“Amazing… It is quite remarkable… I wouldn’t like to be here at night,” she quipped.

Queen Camilla’s scary visit to Westminster Abbey was lightened up by many such jokes and her powder blue Bruce Oldfield dress.

Despite the construction update coming around today, the King Charles’ building she checked out will however be open to the public in 2026.

