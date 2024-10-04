 High-dose lithium supplements may alleviate long COVID symptoms

A new study found that a small dose of the nutritional supplement lithium asparate may not ease the fatigue and brain fog of Long COVID, however, a larger dose might work.
The study is on a small scale, involving 52 patients supplemented with low dose of lithium aspartate, showed no significant result.
"This is a very small number of patients, so these findings can only be seen as preliminary," the lead author Dr. Thomas Guttuso, of the University of Buffalo, said.
According to the experts, around 17 million Americans have Long COVID, causing debilitating fatigue and brain fog.
He further added, "Perhaps achieving higher blood levels of lithium may provide improvements to fatigue and brain fog in Long COVID."
A smaller follow-up study with three patients suggested that higher doses (40-45 milligrams daily) may reduce fatigue and brain fog.
"The take-home message is that very low-dose lithium aspartate, 10-15 milligrams a day, is ineffective in treating the fatigue and brain fog of long COVID," Guttuso said.
Dr. Thomas Guttuso concluded, "Perhaps we need to do another randomized controlled trial that uses higher lithium aspartate dosages."