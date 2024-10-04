Madonna heaps praises on Selena Gomez’s ‘Emilia Pérez’ 

Entertainment

  October 04, 2024
Madonna heaps praises on the cast of Emilia Pérez!

The Back That Up To The Beat singer graced the special screening of the movie at New York Film Festival on Tuesday October 1, where the team received another standing ovation.

During the star-studded event, Madonna was seen hugging director Jacques Audiard and also caught striking pose with cast members Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz and Édgar Ramírez, as well as choreographer Damien Jalet.

After attending the premiere, Madonna took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to gush over the Steller performances of the cast.

"Masterpiece!" she wrote along with Emilia Pérez poster, adding another Instagram story featuring the snap of herself with director Audiard, penning, "GENIUS!!" over it.

Madonna also posted the photo of herself with the film’s cast as she penned, "Unbelievable performances!!" along with multiple pink and blue heart emojis.

She then added a bold, pink "Wow!" to another movie poster.

According to the synopsis, Emilia Pérez is the story of "an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations.”

Emilia Pérez will be streaming on Netflix on Nov 13.

