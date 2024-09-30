Health experts urge South East residents to get flu vaccine ahead of winter

As winter approaches, health experts are concerned about the number of people in the South East who may miss their annual flu shot.
Last year, less than 50% of eligible adults in the region got their flue vaccine.
This includes groups such as children, those over 65, care home residents, pregnant women, people with certain health conditions, and frontline healthcare workers, got the flu vaccine.
According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), 18,000 flu-related deaths were recorded across the UK over the past two winters.
Flu cases have been lower in recent years due to pandemic restrictions.
The NHS reported that last year's flu vaccine reduced hospitalizations by 30% for those over 65 and by 74% for children aged 2 to 17.
Young children are offered a nasal spray vaccine, with 52% of two-year-olds in the region receiving it last year.
Eligible individuals in England can now book their flu and Covid-19 vaccinations through the NHS, with appointments starting from October 3.