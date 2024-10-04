Prince William skips major event due to Kate Middleton

Prince William once again proved that he’s a devoted husband by skipping a major event for wife Kate Middleton.
The Prince of Wales has revealed an unusual reason for not attending the 2024 Paris Olympics back in the summer.
On October 3, he visited Birtley Community Pool and spoke to British Olympians Adam Peaty and Tom Dean and Paralympians Maisie Summer-Newton and Louise Fiddes.
During the meeting he was asked if he managed to go to Paris, to which William replied, “No I was so keen to come but I have to say after reading someone's interview about Covid [looking at Adam Peaty - who tested positive during the games].”
The future king further explained, “I decided, because my wife was obviously having chemo, that I didn't want to risk bringing Covid home, so Adam very kindly reminded me that that was still a thing! But we watched the whole thing. We were glued to it every day."
Even though the Prince couldn’t attend the major sporting event, his aunts, the Princess Royal and the Duchess of Edinburgh, went to the French capital for the Games.