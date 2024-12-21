Trending

Arjun Kapoor shares his two cents on relationships

Indian actor Arjun Kapoor is the son of the acclaimed filmmaker Boney Kapoor

  • December 21, 2024
Arjun Kapoor has a 'fear of loss' because of what happened to him in the past. 

Speaking on Figuring out with Raj Shamani podcast, the 2 States actor called himself a very private person, “It's better to go public with one's relationships; otherwise, people will present it in a way which makes it look cheap.”

Arjun revealed, “In life, without going into one instance, I'd like to say when what happened with Khushi, Janhvi, there is an instinct and impulse. In this case also, there is an instinct and impulse."

Boney Kapoor's son continued, "If I formed an emotional bond with somebody, I'd always lie to believe that I'll be there regardless in the good and the bad...I'm not somebody who is doing this for all and sundry. If I feel an emotion with someone, it will be there for life."

“I think I have a fear of loss. It's not commitment phobia, there is a difference. I always feel my mom left me, my father made a choice...So there’s a fear of loss that exists,”he added.

Further explaining, “There’s a feeling that eventually (everyone will leave). I'm trying to work on it. When anything happens, I feel this will end too. Ek subconscious cheze hai jo bhaari padhti hai mujhe (It's a subconscious thing that costs me)."

Arjun then went on stating, "I, may be, could have wonderful relationships with certain girls, but I didn't give it a shot because I didn't want to let them in. I thought what is she point, she will leave.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who began dating in 2018, have allegedly parted ways owing to irreconcilable differences. 

