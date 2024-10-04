Health

WHO approves first rapid diagnostic test for mpox

Limited testing and slow case confirmation have worsened the spread of mpox in Africa

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
WHO approves first rapid diagnostic test for mpox
WHO approves first rapid diagnostic test for mpox

The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved the first rapid diagnostic test for mpox, previously known as monkeypox.

As per multiple outlets, this new PCR test detects mpox DNA from skin lesion swabs, allowing immediate results.

Currently, samples must be sent to a lab for testing, causing delays.

Limited testing and slow case confirmation have worsened the spread of mpox in Africa.

Out of the 30,000 suspected cases in Africa this year, only about 40% have been confirmed, according to WHO.

Yukiko Nakatani, WHO's assistant director-general, called the test a "significant milestone.”

Mpox has caused at least 635 deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) this year.

In August, WHO declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak in the DRC that spread to neighboring countries.

Two strains of mpox are currently spreading, including the clade I variant, which is endemic in parts of West and Central Africa, and the newer clade Ib variant, which spreads more easily through close contact, including sexual contact.

Ben Affleck's newly dyed beard hints at new beginning amid Jennifer Lopez split

Ben Affleck's newly dyed beard hints at new beginning amid Jennifer Lopez split
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz aim to rebuild trust among muslim voters

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz aim to rebuild trust among muslim voters
Lady Gaga reveals emotional struggles with leaving acting roles

Lady Gaga reveals emotional struggles with leaving acting roles
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla

King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla

Health News

King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
High-dose lithium supplements may alleviate long COVID symptoms
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Ghana confirms first Mpox case of 2024
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Is it safe to eat banana daily? Here’s what expert says
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Ultra-processed foods linked to higher diabetes risk, study
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Flu deaths in children break record amid declining vaccination rates
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
6 fruits you should include in your weight loss plan
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Health experts urge South East residents to get flu vaccine ahead of winter
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Rwanda’s Ebola-like Marburg virus outbreak claims 8 lives
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Iron deficiency affects 1 in 3 US adults, study reveals
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
3 skincare myths vs facts: Misconceptions that could ruin your glow
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
World Heart Day 2024: Experts warn of rising heart problems in Pakistani youth
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
FDA approves first new schizophrenia treatment approach in decades