WHO approves first rapid diagnostic test for mpox

The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved the first rapid diagnostic test for mpox, previously known as monkeypox.
As per multiple outlets, this new PCR test detects mpox DNA from skin lesion swabs, allowing immediate results.
Currently, samples must be sent to a lab for testing, causing delays.
Limited testing and slow case confirmation have worsened the spread of mpox in Africa.
Out of the 30,000 suspected cases in Africa this year, only about 40% have been confirmed, according to WHO.
Yukiko Nakatani, WHO's assistant director-general, called the test a "significant milestone.”
Mpox has caused at least 635 deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) this year.
In August, WHO declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak in the DRC that spread to neighboring countries.
Two strains of mpox are currently spreading, including the clade I variant, which is endemic in parts of West and Central Africa, and the newer clade Ib variant, which spreads more easily through close contact, including sexual contact.