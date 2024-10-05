World

Barack Obama plans to hold rally in support of Harris ahead of election day

  by Web Desk
  • October 05, 2024
Former US President Barack Obama is set to begin a campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris next week.

As per Reuters, he plans to hold a rally in Pittsburgh on Thursday, aimed at crucial swing state voters.

In July, Obama and his wife Michelle officially endorsed Harris for president, and he has been supporting the Democratic presidential nominee since then.

According to a senior Harris campaign official, Obama will travel to important battleground states in the month leading up to Election Day.

He remains highly popular among the Democratic base and is seen as a key figure in the final phase of the campaign, which will depend on energizing core voters in tight races.

Eric Schultz, an advisor to Obama said, "President goals are to win the White House, keep the U.S. Senate, and take back the House of Representatives."

Obama’s fundraising efforts and events have brought in $76 million for the presidential campaign.

Last month, he hosted a $4 million fundraiser for Harris in Los Angeles and has featured in multiple ads for her campaign. 

