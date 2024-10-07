Entertainment

'Diddy' Combs' mother finally breaks silence on ongoing scandals

Janice Smalls Combs, Sean Diddy Combs’ mother, speaks out on his sex trafficking and racketeering charges

  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
Diddy Combs mother finally breaks silence on ongoing scandals
'Diddy' Combs' mother finally breaks silence on ongoing scandals

Diddy’s mom, Janice Smalls Combs, is finally unleashing her feelings on son’s arrest and lawsuits amid his ongoing scandals!

In a recent statement shared by her lawyer on Sunday, October 6, Janice broke silence on the ongoing sexual assault allegations and lawsuits as her son faces trial for sex trafficking and racketeering.

Defending Diddy, she said, “It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies,” reported Page Six.

She further stated, “To bear witness what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”

Janice also spoke in her son’s favor regarding the multiple sexual assault allegations against him and stated that just because he isn’t being “entirely straightforward” about this one issue does not imply that Diddy is guilty of the “repulsive allegations and grave charges” that are put forward against him.

Further responding in her son’s defense, Diddy’s mom said that many people in the past had been convicted not because of being guilty of the crime charged against them, but due to the fact that they failed to “fit the image of what this society considers to be a ‘good person,’” hinting that Diddy’s freedom might falsely be taken away just because of his past actions and mistakes.

Kate Middleton to give tough competition to Meghan Markle on two major events

Kate Middleton to give tough competition to Meghan Markle on two major events
Lucky Ali expresses his desire to visit ancestral village Bhera in Paksitan

Lucky Ali expresses his desire to visit ancestral village Bhera in Paksitan

India wins Maldives’ support amid escalating China concerns

India wins Maldives’ support amid escalating China concerns
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’

Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’

Entertainment News

Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Sabrina Carpenter gives new title to boyfriend Barry Keoghan
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Madonna breaks silence on brother Christopher's death
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Cardi B sets record straight on plastic surgery rumors
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Al Pacino’s ex Noor Alfallah spends night with Bill Maher: Romance or business?
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Lady Gaga makes shocking confession about her career: ‘I went through a lot’
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Justin Bieber praying Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘goes away’
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Millie Bobby Brown, husband Jake Bongiovi flaunt ultimate ‘couple goals:’ SEE
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Kim Kardashian shares major life update in new post
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Travis Kelce upset over Taylor Swift skipping next Chiefs’ game? ‘She won’t be here’
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Hailey Bieber celebrates baby Jack's first Halloween with spooky decor
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Britney Spears’ on-off boyfriend Paul Soliz takes BOLD step amid divorce
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Kylie Jenner embraces Halloween spirit with jaw-dropping fall decorations