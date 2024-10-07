'Diddy' Combs' mother finally breaks silence on ongoing scandals

Diddy’s mom, Janice Smalls Combs, is finally unleashing her feelings on son’s arrest and lawsuits amid his ongoing scandals!
In a recent statement shared by her lawyer on Sunday, October 6, Janice broke silence on the ongoing sexual assault allegations and lawsuits as her son faces trial for sex trafficking and racketeering.
Defending Diddy, she said, “It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies,” reported Page Six.
She further stated, “To bear witness what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”
Janice also spoke in her son’s favor regarding the multiple sexual assault allegations against him and stated that just because he isn’t being “entirely straightforward” about this one issue does not imply that Diddy is guilty of the “repulsive allegations and grave charges” that are put forward against him.
Further responding in her son’s defense, Diddy’s mom said that many people in the past had been convicted not because of being guilty of the crime charged against them, but due to the fact that they failed to “fit the image of what this society considers to be a ‘good person,’” hinting that Diddy’s freedom might falsely be taken away just because of his past actions and mistakes.