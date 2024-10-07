Ukrainian Prime Minister declares 'no extension' of gas transit agreement with Russia

During the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine has taken a major step in the gas transit agreement.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Monday that Ukraine will not prolong its gas transit agreement with Russia after it expires at the end of 2024.
Shmyhal said, "Ukraine's strategic goal is to deprive the Kremlin of profits from the sale of hydrocarbons which the aggressor uses to finance the war," as per Reuters.
The two leaders met in Uzhhorod, in western Ukraine. The discussion comprises talks on infrastructure cooperation, energy security and support for Kyiv's peace plan.
Slovakia, although has a strong interest in maintaining the transit of oil and gas from Russia to the west through Ukraine.
Meanwhile, this month, Slovak state-owned gas company SPP informed that it is still trying to negotiate to secure an extension of gas transit through Ukraine after the contract with the Russian supplier Gazprom expires at the end of the year.
Fico expressed his sentiments, "Peace must be sustainable, you have to have security guarantees. Above all, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be respected. We understand all that."
He further added, "I welcome our discussion which confirmed that you, like us, have an interest in the transit system you have on Ukrainian territory continuing to be used, when it comes to both oil and gas."