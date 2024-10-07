Princess Eugenie shares life update after Princess Beatrice's pregnancy news

Princess Eugenie shared her life update after the announcement of Princess Beatrice's pregnancy.
The Princess of York took to her social media account on Sunday, to share a heartfelt news with pictures from her recent appearance at the Salvation Army HQ.
“I was so grateful to be invited back again to the Salvation Army HQ last Monday,” she penend, alongside the photos.
The long note further said “Listening to survivors, and hearing their stories makes this work seem as urgent and important as ever. It also reminds me why Jules and I started The Anti- Slavery Collective in the first place.”
“I was joined by John Schultz, EVP; Chief Legal and Operating Officer at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). John is one of our Board members and a great friend to the Collective and has been tireless in bringing together voices from business, politics, and civil society and driving action to tackle modern slavery,” she added.
Princess Eugenie outing comes a week after her older sister Princess Beatrice announced her second pregnancy with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, whom she married in 2020.