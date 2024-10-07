Entertainment

Pamela Anderson makes big time comeback with A-lister projects ticking

Pamela Anderson aiming for lights, camera, career resurgence with impressive movies lined up

  • October 07, 2024


Pamela Anderson is back in the spotlight, and it looks like she’s already set to make waves ASAP!

Wowing attenders at the Switzerland film festival to promote her upcoming 2024 movie, The Last Showgirl, she named some enticing projects that are right on the horizon.

But, first, the actor opened up about making a comeback.

Talking to Variety, she said, “I never thought I would be on stage, receiving an award like that. I just want to keep working. I am excited to do more.”

“I don’t know what happened in between, it’s all a big blur. I am just happy to be here, in this moment, because I think I have had depression for a couple of decades,” Pamela Anderson added.

Now that she is thankfully resurfacing with a big splash, the Baywatch babe is going to be seen in The Naked Gun remake alongside Liam Neeson soon.

“Liam Neeson is hysterical in it. I just finished it,” she gave away.

And, then, there’s a curious film called Rosebud Pruning lined up Pamela Anderson.

Shot in Barcelona, she’s gonna star next to Callum Turner, Elle Fanning, Jamie Bell, and Riley Keough under Karim Aїnouz’s director in it.

The model casually mentioned, “We rehearsed every single scene and we did a lot of improvisation in character – we even had family dinners in character. Karim is unbelievable.”

All of these flicks do seem to be tempting fans, so they’re all surely already preparing their popcorn packs to watch Pamela Anderson dazzle on the big screen once more.

Entertainment News

Reese Witherspoon makes heartfelt confession about her production company
‘Kardashian-style’ reality show: Stacey Solomon kicks off new show filming
Taylor Swift dethrones Rihanna with incredibly HUGE milestone
Liam Payne's ex makes huge confession about THIS One Direction member
Sabrina Carpenter praises Taylor Swift as ‘best role model’
Olivia Rodrigo praises Manila for ‘most special, meaningful’ Guts Tour stop
Jennifer Lopez makes FIRST award show appearance amid Ben Affleck split
'Diddy' Combs' mother finally breaks silence on ongoing scandals
Sabrina Carpenter gives new title to boyfriend Barry Keoghan
Madonna breaks silence on brother Christopher's death
Cardi B sets record straight on plastic surgery rumors