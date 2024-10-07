Pamela Anderson makes big time comeback with A-lister projects ticking

Pamela Anderson is back in the spotlight, and it looks like she’s already set to make waves ASAP!
Wowing attenders at the Switzerland film festival to promote her upcoming 2024 movie, The Last Showgirl, she named some enticing projects that are right on the horizon.
But, first, the actor opened up about making a comeback.
Talking to Variety, she said, “I never thought I would be on stage, receiving an award like that. I just want to keep working. I am excited to do more.”
“I don’t know what happened in between, it’s all a big blur. I am just happy to be here, in this moment, because I think I have had depression for a couple of decades,” Pamela Anderson added.
Now that she is thankfully resurfacing with a big splash, the Baywatch babe is going to be seen in The Naked Gun remake alongside Liam Neeson soon.
“Liam Neeson is hysterical in it. I just finished it,” she gave away.
And, then, there’s a curious film called Rosebud Pruning lined up Pamela Anderson.
Shot in Barcelona, she’s gonna star next to Callum Turner, Elle Fanning, Jamie Bell, and Riley Keough under Karim Aїnouz’s director in it.
The model casually mentioned, “We rehearsed every single scene and we did a lot of improvisation in character – we even had family dinners in character. Karim is unbelievable.”
All of these flicks do seem to be tempting fans, so they’re all surely already preparing their popcorn packs to watch Pamela Anderson dazzle on the big screen once more.