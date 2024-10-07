Armenia to sign peace agreement with Azerbaijan amid rising tensions

In recent updates, Armenia plans to finalize parts of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan within the next four weeks.
This decision is a plan to reduce tensions in the conflict affected South Caucasus.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been engaged in peace talks for the past years.
But the peace talks have been strained because both countries accused each other of lack of interest in ending the conflict of more than 30 years.
In a speech on Friday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused Armenia of being insincere about the deal, saying, "stop these dangerous games".
He further added, "Had it been only us, we would sign it right now, today,” adding "but we do hope we will reach that point sooner or later."
The agreed terms include widely accepted principles for forming diplomatic relations.
They also include a framework for negotiations between both sides.